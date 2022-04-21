Baseball: Inspired by compatriot Sasaki, Ohtani raises his game

Sports

  • English
  • 日本語
  • 简体字
  • 繁體字
  • Français
  • Español
  • العربية
  • Русский

After one of his most impressive games in MLB, Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani said Thursday he too has been inspired by compatriot Roki Sasaki's pitching feats back home in Japan. The 20-year-old Sasaki, who like Ohtani comes from northeastern Japan's Iwate Prefecture and also reaches speeds in excess of 160 kilometers per hour, threw a 19-strikeout perfect game on April 10 and followed it by not allowing a runner for another eight innings while striking out 14 in Japanese pro baseball. "Of course, that's an extraordinary thing to do," Ohtani said after he starred in the Angels'...
Click for full story

Kyodo News

Kyodo News