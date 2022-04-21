Baseball: Inspired by compatriot Sasaki, Ohtani raises his game

Newsfrom Japan

After one of his most impressive games in MLB, Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani said Thursday he too has been inspired by compatriot Roki Sasaki's pitching feats back home in Japan. The 20-year-old Sasaki, who like Ohtani comes from northeastern Japan's Iwate Prefecture and also reaches speeds in excess of 160 kilometers per hour, threw a 19-strikeout perfect game on April 10 and followed it by not allowing a runner for another eight innings while striking out 14 in Japanese pro baseball. "Of course, that's an extraordinary thing to do," Ohtani said after he starred in the Angels'...