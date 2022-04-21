Japan upgrades key economic assessment for 1st time in 4 months

Newsfrom Japan

Japan's government on Thursday upgraded its key economic assessment for the first time in four months, citing a recovery in private consumption, as the effects of the coronavirus pandemic wane. "The Japanese economy shows movements of picking up," the Cabinet Office said in its monthly report for April, while dropping the expression "some weaknesses are seen" it had used through the previous month. The recovery has been driven by more spending for traveling and dining out, a government official said, as a COVID-19 quasi-state of emergency, which allows authorities to ask restaurants and bars t...