Japan to craft extra budget, aiming to ease pain of rising prices

Newsfrom Japan

Japan's ruling coalition agreed Thursday to seek a 2.5 trillion yen ($19 billion) supplementary budget for fiscal 2022 to cushion the impact of surging energy and food prices spurred by Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is expected to instruct officials to start drafting an extra budget for the year from April and unveil details of an emergency economic package as early as Tuesday, ruling party lawmakers said. The Liberal Democratic Party and its junior coalition partner Komeito agreed to aim for the submission of a budget plan to parliament in late May to realize its ...