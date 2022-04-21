Baseball: Fujita, Ota lead BayStars past Tigers

Newsfrom Japan

Kazuya Fujita broke a fifth-inning tie with a pinch-hit RBI single, and Taishi Ota drove in an insurance run as the DeNA BayStars won a 7-5 Central League game on Thursday, handing the Hanshin Tigers their fourth straight loss. The game was called on account of rain with two on and no outs in the bottom of the sixth inning at Yokohama Stadium. Fujita and Ota, who had three hits and scored a run, were both signed as offseason free agents after they were cast off by the Pacific League's Rakuten Eagles and Nippon Ham Fighters, respectively. Shugo Maki hit a three-run home run for the BayStars, wh...