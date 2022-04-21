Japan, NZ leaders vow to defend int'l order shaken by invasion

Newsfrom Japan

The leaders of Japan and New Zealand expressed strong opposition Thursday to attempts to change the status quo by force in Ukraine or anywhere else, and agreed to strengthen their partnership to uphold the international order challenged by Russia. After a face-to-face meeting in Tokyo, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the two nations will start negotiations on an information-sharing agreement to bolster bilateral security and defense cooperation. Both leaders acknowledged the importance of working together to realize a "free and open" Ind...