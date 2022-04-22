Yellen admits difficulty of excluding Russia from G-20 meetings

Newsfrom Japan

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Thursday acknowledged the difficulty of excluding Russia from Group of 20 meetings despite its invasion of Ukraine, citing insufficient support from other members for such a move. The United States has sought "a way to make our disapproval (toward Russia's involvement) known while still recognizing we have a lot of work to accomplish," Yellen said, referring to a walkout that she and representatives of some other countries carried out the previous day when Russian officials spoke at the G-20 finance meeting in Washington. "Russia's behavior so violates, ...