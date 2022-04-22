Suzuki, Yellen hold talks amid yen's tumble against U.S. dollar

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki held talks Thursday with U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen in Washington after the yen dropped to a 20-year low against the dollar earlier this week. Suzuki and Yellen may discuss possible policy coordination in the foreign exchange market during their first face-to-face meeting, held a day after ministerial talks of the Group of 20 major economies. The Japanese currency has rapidly depreciated against the dollar on the prospect of a widening monetary policy gap between the two countries. While the Bank of Japan has maintained its aggressive monetar...