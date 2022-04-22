Main events scheduled for April 25-May 1

Main events scheduled in Japan for April 25-May 1: April 25 (Mon) -- Nationwide department store sales data for March to be released by Japan Department Stores Association. April 26 (Tues) -- Naha District Court to hand down ruling in case filed by four citizens to halt landfill work to build replacement facility for U.S. Marine Corps Air Station Futenma. -- Unemployment rate for March and for fiscal 2021 to be released by Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications. -- Ratio of job offers to job seekers for March and for fiscal 2021 to be released by Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare....
