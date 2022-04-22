Soccer: Urawa suffer 1st defeat in ACL to Daegu

Newsfrom Japan

Urawa Reds fell to their first defeat in the Asian Champions League Group F on Thursday, going down 1-0 against Daegu FC of South Korea. Urawa began the campaign with two wins from two but are now level on points with Daegu. Japanese midfielder Keita Suzuki's cross from the left set up Zeca's winning header in the 53rd minute at Buriram Stadium in Thailand. Hiroki Sakai went close with a header from just meters out with 15 minutes to go, while Kasper Junker's low effort was saved and fellow Dane Alexander Scholz hit the post on the rebound in the 90th minute for Urawa. In Group I, Kawasaki Fro...