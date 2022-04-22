FEATURE: Japanese hospital's glass half-full approach helping alcoholics quit

Newsfrom Japan

A hospital in eastern Japan has introduced a new and welcome approach to the fight against alcoholism, bringing an optional abstinence requirement while working to remove the stigma often associated with those who seek treatment for a drinking problem. Started at Kitaibaraki City Hospital in Ibaraki Prefecture by the University of Tsukuba about three years ago, it has been attracting patients from both inside and outside the prefecture nearby Tokyo. With coronavirus pandemic stresses leading to more and more people hitting the bottle at home, the person in charge of the ward says it offers tho...