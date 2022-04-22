France issues arrest warrant for Ghosn over misuse of funds: WSJ

Newsfrom Japan

French prosecutors have issued an international arrest warrant for former Nissan Motor Co. CEO Carlos Ghosn over alleged misappropriation of funds from Renault SA, Nissan's key alliance partner, The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday. Aside from Ghosn, the prosecutors are after four individuals linked to a car dealer in Oman for their suspected roles in helping Ghosn's alleged misconduct, the business daily said, citing French authorities and other sources. They allegedly misappropriated millions of euros from the French car maker, the newspaper said. Ghosn was arrested by Japanese prosecut...