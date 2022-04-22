Baseball: Katoh makes 1st MLB start, scores run in Blue Jays win

Newsfrom Japan

Utility infielder Gosuke Katoh started his first major-league game Thursday, drawing a walk and scoring a run in the Toronto Blue Jays' 3-2 win over the Boston Red Sox. Batting eighth and playing second base, the 27-year-old Katoh, born in California to Japanese parents, began a big-league game for the first time since he was drafted by the New York Yankees in the second round in 2013. "I was only thinking of doing my job. I'm really satisfied as the run turned out to be an important one," said Katoh, who had made two pinch-runner appearances this year. "Baseball is baseball. The only differen...