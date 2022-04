Newsfrom Japan

Japan will host Paraguay on June 2 at Sapporo Dome in a Kirin Challenge Cup friendly, the Japan Football Association said Friday. Japan, 23rd in the FIFA rankings, will face 50th-ranked Paraguay for the first time since 2019. Japan have won four, drawn four and lost two of the 10 past meetings between the two nations. Japan, drawn alongside Germany and Spain as well as either Costa Rica or New Zealand in Group E at this year's World Cup in Qatar, are planning to play four games in June.