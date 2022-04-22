URGENT: Japan PM likely to meet delegation sent by next S. Korea president

Newsfrom Japan

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will likely meet next week with a South Korean delegation dispatched to Japan by South Korea's President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol, sources with knowledge of the plan said Friday. The meeting would give Kishida an opportunity to hear how the administration of Yoon, who is calling for a "future-oriented" approach, would seek to improve bilateral ties strained over issues related to wartime history.