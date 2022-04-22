Baseball: Aoyagi shutout ends Tigers losing streak

Newsfrom Japan

Hanshin Tigers side-armer Koyo Aoyogi pitched out of a couple of tight spots in a three-hit shutout, a 6-0 Central League win over the Yakult Swallows on Friday that ended his team's four-game losing streak. Aoyagi (2-0) took the mound at Tokyo's Jingu Stadium with a 2-0 lead but loaded the bases with a pair of two-out walks in the first before making his escape. Yakult's two biggest power hitters, Tetsuto Yamada and Munetaka Murakami, came up with the leadoff runner on second in the bottom of the sixth. Aoyagi challenged the sluggers and struck them out. "I was on pins and needles there," Aoy...