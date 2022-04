Newsfrom Japan

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and her Japanese counterpart Shunichi Suzuki affirmed on Thursday the importance of stable foreign exchange rates amid the yen's recent rapid decline against the U.S. dollar, the U.S. government said. The two "underscored the importance of maintaining previous G-7 and G-20 commitments on exchange rates," the Treasury Department said in a press release issued Friday, referring to the Group of Seven and the Group of 20 major economies.