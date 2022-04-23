Japan, Russia strike deal on salmon, trout fishing despite sanctions

Newsfrom Japan

Japan and Russia have clinched a deal on Tokyo's fishing quota for salmon and trout spawned in Russian rivers, Japan's Fisheries Agency said Saturday, reaching an agreement on the issue despite Japan's economic sanctions against Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine. The two countries agreed on Japan's quota of 2,050 tons within its exclusive economic zone for 2022, the same level as last year, and the payment to Russia of a fee between 200 million yen ($1.5 million) and 300 million yen, depending on the actual catch. The two sides are expected to sign the document on Monday. Japan pays a "coope...