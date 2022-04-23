IMF-World Bank meeting also raps Russia's war but skips communique

Newsfrom Japan

A joint panel of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank gave up on issuing a communique after its meeting Friday, releasing instead a chair's statement criticizing Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The joint IMF-World Bank Development Committee skipped a communique for the first time under its current system. But the move followed suit after the IMF policy-setting body and finance chiefs of the Group of 20 economies also ended their respective talks without a joint statement. "Economic recovery is likely to remain at risk amid geopolitical tensions," the chair's statement said, noting ...