Soccer: Vissel Kobe stay undefeated in ACL group stage

Newsfrom Japan

Vissel Kobe moved three points clear atop Asian Champions League Group J on Friday with a 6-0 win over Chiangrai United in Thailand. A Koya Yuruki brace and a goal apiece from Yuya Osako, Yuta Goke, Lincoln and Leo Osaki at Buriram Stadium helped Kobe make it two wins from two in the three-team Group J, while handing Thailand's Chiangrai their second straight loss. The J-League club will face Chiangrai again at the same venue on Monday. In other ACL action, Ryotaro Tsunoda struck late as Yokohama F Marinos beat Sydney FC 1-0 in Ho Chi Minh City, bouncing back from a loss in their second Group ...