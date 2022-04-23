Soccer: Vissel Kobe stay undefeated in ACL group stage

Sports

  • English
  • 日本語
  • 简体字
  • 繁體字
  • Français
  • Español
  • العربية
  • Русский

Vissel Kobe moved three points clear atop Asian Champions League Group J on Friday with a 6-0 win over Chiangrai United in Thailand. A Koya Yuruki brace and a goal apiece from Yuya Osako, Yuta Goke, Lincoln and Leo Osaki at Buriram Stadium helped Kobe make it two wins from two in the three-team Group J, while handing Thailand's Chiangrai their second straight loss. The J-League club will face Chiangrai again at the same venue on Monday. In other ACL action, Ryotaro Tsunoda struck late as Yokohama F Marinos beat Sydney FC 1-0 in Ho Chi Minh City, bouncing back from a loss in their second Group ...
Click for full story

Kyodo News

Kyodo News Soccer