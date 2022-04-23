Baseball: MLB veteran Shoemaker shines in shutout

Newsfrom Japan

Matt Shoemaker threw a two-hit shutout and scored the winning run on Saturday as the Central League-leading Yomiuri Giants won their sixth straight, 3-0 over the Chunichi Dragons. The 35-year-old right-hander, making his third start in Japan, struck out eight at Nagoya's Vantelin Dome without allowing a walk, and did not allow a base runner until a two-out seventh-inning double. Shoemaker (1-1) singled off Dragons starter Takahiro Matsuba (0-1) with no outs in the top of the sixth, and scored the tie-breaking run on a wild pitch. Hiroyuki Nakajima doubled in two insurance runs in the top of th...