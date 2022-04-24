CORRECTED: 4 people found after tour boat lost contact off Hokkaido

Newsfrom Japan

The Japan Coast guard said four people were found unconscious early Sunday in the area around Hokkaido's Shiretoko Peninsula where a tourist boat with 26 people aboard went missing a day earlier. The boat Kazu I reported to the coast guard it was taking on water around 1:15 p.m. Saturday, and then told its operator that it was tilting 30 degrees around 2 p.m. before losing contact off Japan's northernmost main island, the JCG said. Twenty-two adult passengers and two children were aboard the boat along with two crew.