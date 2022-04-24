Soccer: Kamada nets 4th league goal as Frankfurt draw vs. Hoffenheim

Newsfrom Japan

Japan midfielder Daichi Kamada scored his fourth Bundesliga goal of the season as Eintracht Frankfurt drew 2-2 at home against Hoffenheim on Saturday. Kamada gave his side a 2-1 lead in the 66th minute at Deutsche Bank Park after receiving a ball from Evan Ndicka in the box and side-footing his effort inside the right post. Ndicka headed into his own net after 12 minutes but made amends by heading home a corner 20 minutes later. Frankfurt failed to get all three points after Georginio Rutter scored a 78th-minute header. In Portugal, Kyosuke Tagawa hit a brace and netted in his third straight P...