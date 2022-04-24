Baseball: Suzuki gets 3 hits for 1st time in MLB as Cubs win 21-0

Newsfrom Japan

Seiya Suzuki had three hits for the first time in his rookie MLB season on Saturday, going 3-for-4 with an RBI as the Chicago Cubs trounced the Pittsburgh Pirates 21-0. Suzuki singled and scored his team's opening run in the first inning at Wrigley Field before his one-out RBI single with runners at the corners sparked an eight-run second for the Cubs, chasing Zach Thompson (0-2) after the inning. Suzuki stole a base for the first time in the majors before scoring in the second frame. He grounded out in the third but the former Hiroshima Carp slugger had a double in the five-run fifth. He scor...