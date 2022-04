Newsfrom Japan

Ten people were confirmed dead Sunday after a tourist boat with a total of 26 passengers and crew aboard went missing the previous day off eastern Hokkaido, the Japan Coast Guard said. Aircraft and vessels dispatched by the coast guard and the Self-Defense Forces continued with rescue efforts following the 19-ton Kazu I losing contact after reporting it was taking on water around 1:15 p.m. Saturday. The 24 passengers aboard included two children.