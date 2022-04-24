Baseball: Imperfect Sasaki gets win as Marines battle past Buffaloes

Roki Sasaki allowed his first base runner and runs in three weeks, and worked just five innings, but the Lotte Marines held on to get him the win in Sunday's 6-3 Pacific League victory over the Orix Buffaloes. On the heels of eight perfect innings but no decision a week ago and an April 10 perfect game against Orix, Sasaki's streak ended on his first pitch of the game at Kyocera Dome. Shuhei Fukuda smashed a fastball from the 20-year-old right-hander past first base, ending a streak of 52 straight batters retired. Lacking the sharp command of both his fastball and forkball that has been his ca...