Baseball: Rising star Sasaki struggles with inside baseball

After pitching 17 straight perfect innings at home, a road trip took some of the wind out of 20-year-old Roki Sasaki's sails on Sunday, when he went just five innings in the Lotte Marines' 6-3 win over the Orix Buffaloes. Facing the same team he beat in a 19-strikeout perfect game on April 10 at Chiba's windy Zozo Marine Stadium east of Tokyo, Sasaki was in and out of trouble all afternoon against the defending Pacific League champs at Kyocera Dome. The lanky right-hander said surrendering a base runner on his first pitch of the game was less a problem for him than moving to a different mound ...