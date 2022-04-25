Nikkei opens 2% lower on Fed monetary tightening worries

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened sharply lower Monday, pulling the Nikkei index down over 2 percent, tracking a plunge on Wall Street late last week amid worries that the U.S. central bank would accelerate the pace of its monetary tightening. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 562.72 points, or 2.08 percent, from Friday to 26,542.54. The broader Topix index was down 35.36 points, or 1.86 percent, at 1,869.79. Every industry category on the top-tier Prime Market lost ground, led by machinery, air transportation, and nonferrous metal issues. At 9 a.m., the dollar fetc...