Main events scheduled for Tuesday, April 26

Main events scheduled in Japan for Tuesday, April 26: -- Unemployment rate for March and for fiscal 2021 to be released by Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications at 8:30 a.m. -- Ratio of job offers to job seekers for March and for fiscal 2021 to be released by Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare at 8:30 a.m. -- Naha District Court to hand down ruling in case filed by four citizens to halt landfill work to build replacement facility for U.S. Marine Corps Air Station Futenma at 2:30 p.m. -- Former Emperor Akihito, former Empress Michiko to move to the Sento imperial residence on Akasa...