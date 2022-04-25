Soccer: Kawasaki thrash Malaysia's JDT to go top of ACL group

Newsfrom Japan

Veteran striker Yu Kobayashi bagged a brace before halftime Sunday as undefeated Kawasaki Frontale moved to the top of Asian Champions League Group I with a 5-0 drubbing of Malaysia's Johor Darul Ta'zim. Yasuto Wakizaka struck early for the J-League champions at Johor's Sultan Ibrahim Stadium before Kobayashi found the net in the 31st and 43rd minutes. Substitute Marcinho and Thailand playmaker Chanathip Songkrasin added late goals for the visitors, who have eight points from two wins and two draws, moving one point clear of Malaysia Super League champions JDT. In other ACL action, Urawa Reds ...