Fatalities from missing boat rise to 11 after girl confirmed dead

Newsfrom Japan

A child believed to be a 3-year-old girl was confirmed dead Monday, taking the death toll to 11 after a tourist boat with 26 passengers and crew aboard went missing in rough waters over the weekend off a World Heritage site on Japan's northernmost main island of Hokkaido, the coast guard and local officials said. Having dispatched aircraft and vessels, the Japan Coast Guard and Self-Defense Forces were continuing to search for the remaining 15 following the incident involving the 19-ton Kazu I. Contact with the boat was lost after it reported that it was taking on water around 1:15 p.m. Saturd...