Nissan ends production of Datsun brand vehicles for emerging markets

Nissan Motor Co. has ended the production of its Datsun brand vehicles for emerging markets amid poor sales, a source familiar with the matter said Monday. The Japanese automaker revived the brand in 2014 under former CEO Carlos Ghosn with an eye on emerging markets and manufactured the affordable vehicles in Indonesia, Russia and India. But Datsun vehicles met poor sales in recent years amid intensifying competition, forcing the company to streamline its production by closing factories in several countries. Nissan finished manufacturing Datsun cars in India, the final country that produced th...