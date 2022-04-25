Survivors, victims' relatives mark 17 years since JR West derailment

Newsfrom Japan

Survivors and relatives of the victims of a 2005 train derailment that killed 107 people in western Japan held a memorial ceremony Monday on the 17th anniversary of the accident. The ceremony in Amagasaki, Hyogo Prefecture, hosted by West Japan Railway Co. was held after being canceled for two consecutive years due to the coronavirus pandemic. JR West President Kazuaki Hasegawa and the other participants observed a moment of silence in front of a condominium building into which the train crashed at 9:18 a.m., killing 106 passengers and the driver, and injuring 562. "We will inscribe in our hea...