Baseball: Ohtani sparks Angels to win over O's

Sports

Shohei Ohtani went 2-for-4 with a walk and sparked two rallies for the Los Angeles Angels in a 7-6 win over the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday. Sporting a new look with knee-high red socks and minus the usual long sleeves under his jersey, the two-way superstar shook out of an offensive slump with a sharp performance at Angel Stadium. He led off the game with a walk as the Angels chased Baltimore starter Chris Ellis with none out before jumping to a 6-0 lead in the first on Jo Adell's grand slam. The Angels could not hold onto the lead, however, giving up three in the third and three more in the ...
Kyodo News

Kyodo News