Baseball: Ohtani sparks Angels to win over O's

Shohei Ohtani went 2-for-4 with a walk and sparked two rallies for the Los Angeles Angels in a 7-6 win over the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday. Sporting a new look with knee-high red socks and minus the usual long sleeves under his jersey, the two-way superstar shook out of an offensive slump with a sharp performance at Angel Stadium. He led off the game with a walk as the Angels chased Baltimore starter Chris Ellis with none out before jumping to a 6-0 lead in the first on Jo Adell's grand slam. The Angels could not hold onto the lead, however, giving up three in the third and three more in the ...