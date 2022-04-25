Nissan aims to install new collision avoidance technology by 2030

Newsfrom Japan

Nissan Motor Co. said Monday it aims to equip new car models by fiscal 2030 with driver-assistance technology that drastically enhances collision avoidance by using real-time information about a vehicle's surroundings. The Japanese automaker plans to complete the development of the new technology, which employs sensors to detect the shape and distance of objects with accuracy and automatically performs operations to avoid collision even in complex emergency situations, by the mid-2020s. In a video of several demonstrations unveiled during an online briefing, a test vehicle automatically avoide...