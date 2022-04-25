Soccer: Furuhashi on target as Celtic inch closer to title

Newsfrom Japan

Kyogo Furuhashi headed an early opening goal Sunday for Celtic, who took another step toward the Scottish Premiership title with a 2-0 win away to Ross County. Furuhashi met a high ball from Portuguese winger Jota in the 12th minute at Victoria Park to register his first goal since December and his 17th across all competitions this season. The Japanese star made his return for the Glasgow club earlier this month after missing three and a half months with a hamstring injury. "(Three) important points today! Well done, team! Thanks for your support always!" he tweeted after the win. Fellow Japan...