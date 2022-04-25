Lockdown fears grow in Beijing's biggest district of Chaoyang

Newsfrom Japan

People in Beijing's biggest district of Chaoyang, where a large number of foreign expats live, tried to stock up on enough food on Monday amid mounting fears about a possible lockdown, as the Chinese capital began carrying out mass COVID-19 tests in the central area. To curb the spread of the coronavirus in the city, the Communist-led government has ramped up its radical "zero COVID" policy, even though it has weighed on China's broader economy and frustrated its residents. In Beijing, the number of daily new COVID-19 cases increased to 22 on Saturday from six on Friday, prompting local health...