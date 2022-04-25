Japan, Russia sign salmon, trout fishing deal despite sanctions

Newsfrom Japan

Japan and Russia have inked a deal on Tokyo's fishing quota for salmon and trout spawned in Russian rivers, Japan's Fisheries Agency said Monday, in an agreement that comes despite Japan's economic sanctions against Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine. The two countries agreed on a quota of 2,050 tons within Japan's exclusive economic zone for 2022, the same level as last year, and payment to Russia of a "cooperation fee" of between 200 million yen ($1.5 million) and 300 million yen, depending on the actual catch. The lower end of the fee was reduced by 60 million yen from last year due to dec...