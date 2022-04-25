Soccer: 10-man F Marinos cruise to 3-0 win over Sydney FC

Newsfrom Japan

Yokohama F Marinos went down to 10 men but eased past Sydney FC 3-0 in the Asian Champions League on Monday, moving up to nine points in Group H after three wins and a defeat in Vietnam. Yuki Saneto headed home Kota Mizunuma's cross from the left six minutes in and Takuma Nishimura struck on the turn to double the lead five minutes later following a low ball from Ken Matsubara down the opposite flank at Thong Nhat Stadium in Ho Chi Minh City. Sydney should have halved the deficit 11 minutes after the break, but Kosta Barbarouses chose to pass despite having a one-on-one with Yokohama keeper Yo...