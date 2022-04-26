Tesla CEO Elon Musk to acquire Twitter for $44 billion

Newsfrom Japan

Tesla Inc. CEO Elon Musk will acquire Twitter Inc. for around $44 billion as the social media app's board said Monday it has agreed to sell it to the U.S. billionaire. "Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated," Musk said in a statement announcing the deal, vowing to improve the platform so as to "increase trust." As part of its content moderation efforts, the social media giant has banned users believed to be spreading dangerous falsehoods or inciting violence, including former Presi...