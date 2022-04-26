Main events scheduled for May

Newsfrom Japan

Main events scheduled in Japan for May: May 1 (Sun) -- Japan to raise dental fees by 8 percent as palladium prices surge on Ukraine war. -- 3rd enthronement anniversary of Japanese Emperor Naruhito. May 2 (Mon) -- Survey on consumer trends for April to be released by Cabinet Office. -- New-vehicle sales figures for April to be released by Japan Automobile Dealers Association. May 3 (Tue) -- Constitution Day, national holiday. -- Akasaka Palace to open for public during night time for 3 days. May 4 (Wed) -- Greenery Day, national holiday. May 5 (Thu) -- Children's Day, national holiday. May 6 (...