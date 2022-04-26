Tokyo stocks rise in morning on firm Wall St., crude oil fall

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks rose Tuesday morning, lifted by overnight gains on Wall Street as a slump in crude oil futures somewhat eased worries over inflation, although gains were capped by concerns over the possibility of more COVID-19 lockdowns in China. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 135.87 points, or 0.51 percent, from Monday to 26,726.65. The broader Topix index was up 3.48 points, or 0.19 percent, at 1,880.00. On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by rubber product, land transportation and service issues.