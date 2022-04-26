Sonar shows presence of sunken vessels amid search for Hokkaido boat

Newsfrom Japan

Sonar readings taken during the search for a tourist boat that went missing off Hokkaido over the weekend indicate the presence of a number of sunken vessels, the coast guard and local officials said Tuesday, a day after the death toll from the incident rose to 11. The Japan Coast Guard said sonar had detected objects that appeared to be vessels in various locations, including at a depth of around 30 meters, but it could not determine whether the readings were connected to the 19-ton Kazu I, which went missing off Japan's northernmost main island on Saturday with 26 aboard, including two crew....