Tokyo stocks end higher on crude oil fall, dip-buying

Tokyo stocks ended higher Tuesday as an overnight slump in crude oil futures somewhat eased concerns over inflation, while investors scooped up recently battered shares following a plunge on the Nikkei index the previous day. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 109.33 points, or 0.41 percent, from Monday at 26,700.11. The broader Topix index finished 1.99 points, or 0.11 percent, higher at 1,878.51. On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by rubber product, land transportation, and information and communication issues.