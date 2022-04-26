Japan eyes 6.2 tril. yen package to soften impact of Ukraine war

Newsfrom Japan

Japan is set to decide Tuesday on a 6.2 trillion yen ($48 billion) emergency economic package to mitigate the impact on households and smaller firms of rising prices, partly blamed on Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The key features of the package include cash handouts of 50,000 yen per child for low-income households, more subsidies for oil wholesalers to bring down retail gasoline prices and support for struggling small and medium-sized companies as well as livestock farmers. The relief measures, compiled before a House of Councillors election in July, come as rising fuel costs and food prices...