URGENT: Japan PM Kishida says rapid yen moves "unfavorable" for many

Newsfrom Japan

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Tuesday rapid currency moves are "unfavorable" for many parties concerned, amid growing concern about the negative impact of yen weakness on the fragile economic recovery at home. Speaking at a press conference, Kishida said currency levels reflect the outcome of economic and monetary policies, expressing hope that the Bank of Japan will continue with its efforts to attain its 2 percent inflation target. The diverging policy paths for the BOJ, which is widely expected to maintain its powerful monetary easing, and the more hawkish Federal Reserve have sent the ...