Newsfrom Japan

Japan will provide food and medicine to war-torn Ukraine as additional relief supplies, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Tuesday. After speaking by phone with Ukrainian Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Kishida said Japan will step up diplomatic efforts to support Ukraine in cooperation with the Group of Seven nations. Zelenskyy explained the situation in Ukraine and his views on assistance to his nation and sanctions against Russia, Kishida said.