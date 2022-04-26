Baseball: BayStars rally back to beat Giants, snap losing streak

Newsfrom Japan

Keita Sano delivered a two-RBI double, and Shugo Maki followed with a two-run homer as the DeNA BayStars rallied back to beat the Central League-leading Yomiuri Giants 6-4 on Tuesday and snap a three-game losing streak. The BayStars did their damage in the bottom of the fifth at Yokohama Stadium, consigning Yomiuri starter Shosei Togo (3-2) to the loss in a five-run inning. The Giants jumped to an early lead when Kazuma Okamoto hit a two-run bomb with two out in the opening frame off right-hander Fernando Romero (2-2). Last year's joint CL home run champion alongside the Yakult Swallows' Munet...