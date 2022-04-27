Tokyo stocks open sharply lower on worries over COVID surge in China

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened sharply lower Wednesday, with the Nikkei index falling more than 2 percent, stirred by concern over the possibility of additional COVID-19 lockdowns in China and the impact on the global economy. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 619.38 points, or 2.32 percent, from Tuesday to 26,080.73. The broader Topix index was down 34.76 points, or 1.85 percent, at 1,843.75. On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by electric appliance, precision instrument and service issues. At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 127.25-28 yen compared with 1...