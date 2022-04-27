FEATURE: 1st film written by Japanese AI bot takes movie-making to next phase

Newsfrom Japan

Writer's block may become a thing of the past as artificial intelligence is increasingly harnessed in the creative arts, and the first film written by a Japanese AI bot is aiming to demonstrate what it can do at a major short film festival this year. "Boy Sprouted," a 26-minute short written by the AI "Furukoto" and directed by Yuko Watanabe, will feature in the lineup at the Short Shorts Film Festival and Asia, one of the region's biggest film festivals, themed this year on "meta cinema." The story centers on a boy and his particular dislike of tomatoes, prompting his mother to go to great le...