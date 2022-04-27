Tokyo stocks sink in morning on fears of further lockdowns in China

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks fell sharply Wednesday morning, with the Nikkei index briefly dropping more than 2 percent, stirred by concern over the possibility of additional COVID-19 lockdowns in China and the impact on the global economy. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average declined 501.32 points, or 1.88 percent, from Tuesday to 26,198.79. The broader Topix index was down 25.15 points, or 1.34 percent, at 1,853.36. On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by precision instrument, securities house and service issues.